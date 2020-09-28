John Robert "Bob" Sines, 80, of Circleville, passed away on Sept. 23, 2020.
He was born on Nov. 5, 1939 in Ashville to Leo and Ava (Coon) Sines.
He served in US Air Force and was an Air Force Policeman with sentry dog. He was an Account Executive with numerous radio stations. Bob was a 1958 graduate of Circleville High School.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Fred Sines; and sisters, Anne and Dudly Coffland and Ruth Thurston.
He is survived by his wife, Virginia "Ginger" (Warner) Sines; and children, Jason Sines and Jennifer (Doug) Brown.
Cremation has been observed.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association
5455 North High Street, Columbus, Ohio 43214.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com
