John R. Sines
John Robert "Bob" Sines, 80, of Circleville, passed away on Sept. 23, 2020.
He was born on Nov. 5, 1939 in Ashville to Leo and Ava (Coon) Sines.
He served in US Air Force and was an Air Force Policeman with sentry dog. He was an Account Executive with numerous radio stations. Bob was a 1958 graduate of Circleville High School.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Fred Sines; and sisters, Anne and Dudly Coffland and Ruth Thurston.
He is survived by his wife, Virginia "Ginger" (Warner) Sines; and children, Jason Sines and Jennifer (Doug) Brown.
Cremation has been observed.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association 5455 North High Street, Columbus, Ohio  43214.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Circleville Herald from Sep. 28 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
740-474-7523
