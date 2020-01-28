|
John Rapp, 72, of Kingston passed away on Jan. 28, 2020.
He was born on June 6, 1947 in Ross County to Lester and Maxine (Grubb) Rapp.
John was a U.S. Marine in Vietnam War and was preceded in death by his parents.
John is survived by his wife, Rosemary Goble Rapp; children, Christinae Lee and John Wesley Rapp; grandchildren, Kacie Michelle, Haley Rose and Jamie Nicole Rapp; and by nephew, Mark Rapp.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with Chaplain Jim Ferrell officiating.
Burial will follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 5-8 p.m.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Jan. 29, 2020