Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
740-474-7523
Resources
More Obituaries for John Shappard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Shappard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Shappard Obituary
John Shappard, 72, of Stoutsville, passed away on August 17, 2019. He was born on March 19, 1947 in Marion to Carl and Lucy (Ballard) Shappard.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, Robert, Richard and Larry Shappard.
John was a member of Community United Methodist Church, Logan Elm Lodge # 624 F&AM, Kingston OES #411 and Columbus Court #58 Order of Amaranth.
John is survived by his wife, Jo (Schaef) Shappard; children, Kenneth (Janet) and Brian Shappard; stepchildren, Matthew and Gregory (Candace) Nenadal; grandchildren, Ethan, Hannah, Abigail, Mercedez, Tierra and Grayson; and step-grandchildren Samantha and Trevor.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville, with Pastor Tad Grover officiating with burial to follow in Reber Hill Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions to Clearcreek Volunteer Firefighters Association, 11042 Main St., Stoutsville, Ohio 43154 or a . Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Aug. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now