John "Jack" Taylor Simison Sr. "Montana Meechie", age 95, passed away peacefully on Oct. 13, 2019.
He was born on Sept. 17, 1924 to his parents Jack Putnam and Besse (Greeno) Simison in Greenville, Ohio.
He was a graduate of Circleville High School, class of 1942. He married the love of his life Gloria "Red" Dean Simison on June 28th, 1944, and they enjoyed 63 years of a wonderful marriage together before her passing. John was a World War II veteran, serving honorably in The United States Army from 1945 to 1948. He retired from Dupont after 32 years of service, being a supervisor of Kapton and CP. He was a member of the CB group REACT and RESCUE. John served as City Councilman for Ward 4, as well as the City Safety Director under Mayor Tom Royster.
He was a member of The Pickaway Masonic Lodge #23 and a member of The Valley of Columbus Scottish Rites, as well as the Aladdin Drum and Bugle Corp, as well as The Aladdin Shrine Club. John was a lifelong member of Good Shepherd UMC Church. He was also a member of The American Legion and a proud Democrat. He loved to Golf, adored animals and most of all spending time with his family. He will be missed dearly by those who knew him.
John is preceded in death by his parents, and his loving wife, Gloria.
Left to mourn his passing are his children, John T. (Margaret Merrill Lemaster) Simison Jr. and Susan Lynn (Jay) Welsh; his grandchildren, Scott T. (Jennifer) Simison, Amy (Mark) Pennington and Jaysa (DJ) Angles; great-grandchildren, Kiersten (River) Pennington, Alayna (Zach) Wilson, Mira Pennington, Calli Pennington, Elise (Max) Simison, Landon Jay, Ledger Jack and Lucky Jhett Angles; great-great-grandson, Carter Jack Pennington.
A private service will take place at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Circle Area Humane Society, P.O. Box 784, Circleville.
The family would like to give a big thank you to Accent Care, Pickaway Manor, Pickaway Dialysis, Dr. Malick, Heartland Hospice and his caretakers, Jane Diehl, Sue Temple, Krysten Smythe, and especially his great-granddaughter, Mira Pennington.
Published in Circleville Herald on Oct. 22, 2019