Johnnie E. Dillie, 58, of Laurelville, passed away on March 6 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born on December 17, 1959, in Laurelville, the son of Carl and Ethel Hart, of Laurelville, who survive.

Johnnie is also survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Brenda (King) Dillie; daughter, Michelle M. Jackson, of Laurelville; grandsons, Wesley and Jace; brother-in-law, Ben King, of Chillicothe; step-brothers, Jim (Vicki) Hart, Rick (Carol) Hart, and Jerry Hart; and several nieces and nephews.

Johnnie was preceded in death by his daughter, Melissa M. Dillie; father- and mother-in-law, Jack and Alice King; his grandparents; brother-in-law, David King; and several aunts and uncles.

Johnnie was a 1978 graduate of Logan Elm High School and worked for Healthcare Logistics, of Circleville, for 22 years. He was an avid gardener who enjoyed working outdoors.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 9 at 1 p.m. at the Hill Funeral Home, Kingston with Rev. James Vandagriff officiating. The family will receive friends on Friday from 4 - 7 p.m. at Hill's. Burial will follow in Mount Carmel Community Church Cemetery, South Bloomingville.

Condolences can be made on Johnnie's online guest registry atwww.hillfhkingston.com. Published in Circleville Herald on Mar. 7, 2019