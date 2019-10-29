Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wellman Funeral Home Inc
141 Main St E
Ashville, OH 43103
(740) 983-2331
Resources
More Obituaries for Jordyn Boesiger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jordyn Boesiger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jordyn Boesiger Obituary
Jordyn Boesiger, 29, of Circleville passed away on Oct. 27, 2019.
She was born on March 8, 1990 in Columbus to Jeff and Jodi (Hardy) Boesiger.
Jordyn was a 2008 Logan Elm High School graduate and a member of Trinity Lutheran Church.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Brian Boesiger; and grandfathers, Herbert Hardy and John Boesiger.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her dog, Capone; brother, Josh (Jess Pugh and their son Tucker) Boesiger; sister, Jillian (Andrew) Mayer and their children, Brynleigh and Emmitt; grandmothers, Janice Hardy and Louise Boesiger; aunt, Kathy (Clayton) Hardy; uncle, Daryl (Dianne) Hardy; and aunt, Jody Boesiger.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at noon in Reber Hill Cemetery, 16810 Winchester Road, Ashville, with Dr. Doyne Wiggins officiating.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Villalobos Rescue Center, P.O. Box 771127, New Orleans, Louisiana, 70177.
Wellman Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jordyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now