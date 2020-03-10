|
Joseph Arthur Hoselton, of Circleville, passed away March 9, 2020.
Joe was born Nov. 3, 1930 in McArthur, Ohio; the son of Arthur and Irma (Miller) Hoselton who also went under the name of Woodruff prior to marring his mother.
Joes' mother passed away when he was one year old. He and six other grandchildren were raised by their grandparents (Margret and Biddy Woodruff). Joe dropped out of the Laurelville high school after completing the 10th grade. Later, he finished his education by International Correspondence.
In 1949, he joined the Army and received a Purple Heart from injuries received in the North Korean War. After spending a year in hospitals, he was given a medical retirement. He also retired from Defense Construction Supply Center in Columbus, Ohio.
On Dec. 23, 1950, he married the love of his life, Norma Jean (Herron) Hoselton. Together they had a wonderful son and three wonderful daughters.
He was a member of FOE #685 , VFW Post 1331, #23 F&AM, and a 32nd degree Mason in Columbus Valley Scottish Rite.
In addition to his parents and grandparents, he was preceded in death by the following: son, Keith Dwain (Marsha) Hoselton; sister, Betty Lucile Woodruff; brother, Arthur Jerone Woodruff, Jr.; grandson, Nickolas Lee McFadden; special first cousins: Margaret (David) Ramey; Dorothy (Edward) Smith; Albert (Mary) Grunden; Betty (Herman) Speck; Mary (John) Raines; Clarabell (Bernard) Lines.
He is survived by the following: his loving wife, Norma Jean (Herron) Hoselton; daughters, Debra Jean (Bill) Scarberry, Kathy Gayle (Mark) Birtcher and Kimberly Jo Justus; grandchildren, Keith Joseph (Samantha) Hoselton, Marshann (Jay) Lane, William (Emily) McFadden, Brandi Jean (Rob) Newcomer, Jessica Justus, Kurt Justus, Joseph (Ariel) Justice and Jimmy Birtcher.
He also had 14 great-grandchildren and three sisters by his mother's first marriage whose status is not known; their birth names were Edith, Harriet and Virginia Callie.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with burial to follow in Hitler Ludwig Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 5-8 p.m.
Family requests memorial contributions to St. Johns Church, PO Box 175, Stoutsville, Ohio 43154 or , 1379 Dublin Road, Columbus, Ohio 43215.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Mar. 11, 2020