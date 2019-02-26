Home

Joseph B. Seaton Obituary
Joseph B. Seaton, 37, of Stoutsville, passed away February 6. 
He was born November 24, 1981 in Circleville to Fred and Aurora (Fowler) Seaton. 
He is preceded in death by his dad, Fred Seaton, uncle, Dusty (Buck) Seaton, aunt, Cindy Boltenhouse, cousin, Willie Steele, grandmas, Gladys (Greeno) Seaton and Pauline Mumaw. 
Joseph is survived by his mom, Aurora (Fowler) Seaton; daughter, Shayla Seaton; siblings, Jason (Misty) Seaton, Freddie and Chad (Renee) Mumaw, Kyra Nungester, Devin Johnson and Bobby Jo (Joe) Thompson; several nieces and nephews, Fredy, Tauhj, Ashton Mumaw, Kay Thompson, Noah, Jaylenna, Kamryn and Ayvriella Seaton; aunts and uncles, Jacque (Randy) Dollison, Eric (April) Fowler, Albert (Linda) Starner, Judy (Don) Hoffman, Sharon (Wilson) Steele, Linda (Billy) Shaw; and by several cousins. A special thanks to Nakia Detty and Lisa Ramey. 
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, with burial to follow in Lebanon Cemetery.  Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Feb. 27, 2019
