Josephine L. Farmer, 88, of Circleville, passed away on July 11, 2019. She was born on September 24, 1930 in Ashville, Ohio to Avitus and Rebecca (Ryan) Hallarn.
Josephine retired after 25 years of service from Circleville City School System and she was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her spouse, Harold B. Farmer, and by sisters, Isabelle Fenlon, Donna Anneshensley and Maxine Blackwood.
Josephine is survived by her daughters, Cynthia (Hal) Conrad, Kimberly (Stephen) Shepard, and Jodi (Michael) Kwiatkowski; nine grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Mass of the Christian burial will be held Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, with Father Ted Machnik officiating. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery. Friends may call at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville on Wednesday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m.
Memorial contributions are suggested to in honor of Josephine's grandson, Cody.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on July 16, 2019