Joshua Lee Fyffe Jr. 17, of Ashville, Ohio passed away on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019 as a result of a tragic automobile accident. He was born on Feb. 12, 2002 to Stefani A. Schooley and Joshua Lee Fyffe Sr. in Circleville, Ohio. Joshua was a senior at Teays Valley High School and aspired to be a teacher.
Joshua is survived by mother, Stefani A. Schooley (Anthony Gizzi) and father, Joshua Lee (Natasha) Fyffe Sr.; brother, Landon and sister, Ashyah; grandparents, Mamaw Treva (Dale) Costlow, Na Senda (Felix) Fyffe, and Chris Schooley; great-grandma Linda Welsh; girlfriend, Mikaela Chaffin; special aunt, Nikki "Kristina" (Cody) Walton; special cousin, Myah; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Joshua is preceded in death by great-grandparents, Kenneth (Barbara Ann) Schooley, Paul and Sharon Welsh, Larry and Emma Smith and Felix and Violet Fyffe; and uncle Jeremiah Fyffe.
A Celebration of Joshua's Life will be held on Thursday, Aug. 22 from 10 a.m. to whenever at the Commercial Point Community Men's Club, 26 W. Scioto St. (before Scioto Elementary) Commercial Point, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joshua's memory for a scholarship fund to: TVEF, P.O. Box 146, Ashville, OH 43103.
Published in Circleville Herald on Aug. 21, 2019