Joy Louise (Kneece) Dillie, 75, of Laurelville passed away peacefully on Dec. 2, 2019 at her home unexpectedly.
She was born on March 17, 1944, in Laurelville, the daughter of the late Ray and Edith (Garrett) Kneece.
Joy is survived by her loving siblings, Robert (Barbara) Kneece, Bill (Devona) Kneece, Jeannie McNichols, Wanda Tisdale, and Donna (Rick) Tisdale; special friend, Martha James; many special nieces and nephews; and numerous other family members and friends whom she cherished.
In addition to her parents, Joy was preceded in death by her loving husband, Arthur Dillie, and brother-in-law, Lloyd McNichols.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Red Men Lodge, South Bloomingville.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, Dec. 12 at 2 p.m. at the Mount Carmel Community Church Cemetery (24849 Pole Ridge Road, South Bloomingville, Ohio 43152) with Dr. Doyne Wiggins officiating.
A Pocahontas memorial service will follow.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hill Funeral Home, Kingston.
