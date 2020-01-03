Home

Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home
420 Main St W
Ashville, OH 43103
(740) 983-6414
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home
420 Main St W
Ashville, OH 43103
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home
420 Main St W
Ashville, OH 43103
View Map
Service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home
420 Main St W
Ashville, OH 43103
View Map
Resources
Joyce M. VanPelt


1935 - 2020
Joyce M. VanPelt Obituary
Joyce M. Van Pelt, 84, of Ashville, Ohio passed away on Thursday Jan. 2, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus.
Joyce was born on Feb. 23, 1935 to the late Charles and Ruth (Downs) Holman in Peoria, Illinois.
Joyce was retired from Reynolds Aluminum and was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Auxiliary #7941, in South Bloomfield, and The American Legion.
She also had served on Pickaway County Literacy Council, volunteered at Ashville Elementary, enjoyed being a reading tutor and truly loved volunteering and being involved in many organizations throughout the years. Joyce especially enjoyed and loved helping with the Ashville 4th of July.
Preceded in death by husband, Philip B. Van Pelt, in 2009, and two brothers and two sisters.
Joyce is survived by sons, Charles Jay (Robin) Van Pelt, of Groveport, Garry (Linda) Van Pelt, of Willard; daughter, Cindy R. Wickline, of Ashville; grandchildren, Charles "Chip" Van Pelt, Megan Smith, Andrew Paul Van Pelt, Dustin Kyle Van Pelt, Philip, Sarah, Joseph, and Amanda Wickline; five great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and many great friends.
Visitation will be held from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 5 at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 West Main Street, Ashville 43103 and one hour before service at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 6 with Pastor Laura Cavendish at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 West Main Street, Ashville 43103.
Interment will follow at Harrison Township Cemetery.
For those who wish, memorials can be made to: St. Paul Lutheran Church, 6046 St. Paul Road, Ashville, Ohio 43103.
Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com
Published in Circleville Herald on Jan. 4, 2020
