Joyce Mae (Norman) VanCuren, 89, of Laurelville, passed away on July 11, 2019 at Berger Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She was born on January 20, 1930, in Hallsville, the daughter of the late Harold and Lillie (Barnes) Norman. On December 6, 1946, she united in marriage with her loving husband, Kenneth VanCuren, who preceded her in death in 1999.

Joyce is survived by her sons, Doug (Theresa) VanCuren, Dennis VanCuren, and Danny (Joy) VanCuren, all of Laurelville; grandchildren, Daniel VanCuren, Dana (Daron) Myers, David "Davey" VanCuren, Kevin (Jessica) VanCuren, Denise (Gary) Herron, Donny (Brandy) VanCuren, and Desi VanCuren; great-grandchildren, Dalton, Miranda, Hayden, Ryder, Daley, Madyson, Montana, Mason, Cody, Delaney, Carson, and Easton; and numerous friends whom she cherished.

In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by her son, David VanCuren; step-father, Harley Fisher; and grandchild, Darcy VanCuren.

Joyce adored her family and her delight was her grandchildren. Joyce was a very giving person and she never met a stranger. She enjoyed bird watching and sending cards of encouragement to those who needed them. She faithfully attended Thompson Ridge Church when her health would allow. Joyce will be missed by many.

The family would like to thank Berger Hospice and Berger Ohio Healthcare for making the family feel comfortable and cared for during her illness. Memorial contributions may be made in Joyce's honor to Berger Hospice or any other .

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, July 14 at 2 p.m. at the Hill Funeral Home, Kingston, with Rev. James Vandagriff and Rev. Doyne Wiggins officiating. Burial will follow in Hallsville Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Sunday from 1 p.m. until the time of the service at Hill's.

Condolences can be made on Joyce's online guest registry at www.hillfhkingston.com.