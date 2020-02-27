|
|
Juanita "Nita" Cook, 82, of Circleville, passed away on Feb. 26, 2020.
She was born on March 22, 1937 in Columbus to Harold and Mary Lou (Neimeister) Grant.
Nita was a member of Emmett Chapel Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Cook; sons, Brian and Bradley Cook; and by brother, Jack Whitter.
Nita is survived by her daughter, Sheri (Kevin) Quincel; grandchildren, Leah, Cameron, Jarrett, Noah and Kaylee; sister, Patty (Charlie) Scott; and by sister-in-law, Martha Whitter.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at noon at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with burial to follow in Forest Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at noon.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Feb. 28, 2020