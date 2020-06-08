Juanita J. Moore, 87, of Lockbourne, Ohio, passed away at home on Friday, June 5, 2020.
Juanita was born on March 12, 1933 to the late Clarence and Martha (Hardesty) Nungester in Circleville, Ohio.
Juanita was a graduate of Pickaway High School Class of 1951. She retired in 1993 from ABB, after retirement she worked 10 years at Subway and worked as a clerk at Spartan Warehouse until she was 83 years old. She was a member of the Lockbourne Church of Christ in Christian Union and loved her church family as much as her own.
She was also preceded in death by husband of 65 years, Willie B. Moore, in March 2019, as well as numerous brothers and sisters.
Juanita is survived by brother-in-law, Richard "Dick" Moore, of Lockbourne; sisters-in-law, Hazel Garrett, of Grove City, and Helen (Don) Wollin, of California; numerous nieces and nephews; good friends and church family.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 11 at Fernwood Cemetery in Lockbourne with Pastor Ron Goodling officiating.
Arrangements and care of family by Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, Ashville.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Lockbourne CCCU, 137 Mechanic Street, P.O. Box 263, Lockbourne, Ohio, 43137.
Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com
Published in Circleville Herald from Jun. 8 to Jun. 11, 2020.