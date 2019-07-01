Judith (Thompson) Dittoe, 74, passed away on June 29, 2019 after a lengthy illness. She was born on March 4, 1942 in Portsmouth to Burlie and Mary Geneva (Swords) Spradlin. Judith was a graduate of Northwest High School and a former employee of RCA, Circleville.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Shirley William Spradlin; sister, Wanda Jones (Walter); and by her first husband, Clarence Thompson.

She is survived by her husband, Ralph Dittoe; daughters Pamela Maynard of Tennessee and Ginny Ours of Lucasville; sister, Rita (Harold) Ratliff of Kingsport, Tennessee; sister-in-law, Naomi Spradlin of Portsmouth; three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and by several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville, with Chaplain Jim Ferrell officiating. Burial will be held in Mershon Cemetery, West Portsmouth.

Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from 5-7 p.m.

The family would like to thank the staff of the Memory Care Unit at Genesis Healthcare and Heartland Hospice for their loving care.

Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Published in Circleville Herald on July 2, 2019