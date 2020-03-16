|
Judith E. Myers, 78, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020.
She was born in Fox, Ohio to the late Harold and Eloise (Wolford) Fee on April 14, 1941.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bert Myers and daughter, Donna Welsh.
Judith is survived by her son, Michael Welsh; grandchildren, Paul (Staci Johnson), Nicholas, Maya and Natalie; along with her sister, Nancy Fee.
As per her request, there will be no services for Judith.
Arrangements entrusted to Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger.
Published in Circleville Herald on Mar. 17, 2020