1/
Judy Payne
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judy Payne, 73, of Kingston, passed away on Aug. 24, 2020.
She was born on Feb. 6, 1947 in Grove City to Robert and Flossie (Harble) Perry.
She had attended church in her earlier years and was very faithful. She was an avid OSU and NASCAR fan.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John W. "Bill" Payne; brothers, Grover, Jack and Jim Perry; and sister, JoAnn Lanham.
Judy is survived by her daughter, Jane Skaggs; son, Kenny (Joyce) Skaggs; grandson, Jeremy (Chantel Hixon) Skaggs; four great-grandchildren; sisters, June (Homer) Roberts and Flossie (Harold) Auten; and by sister-in-law, Bonnie Perry.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Wellman Funeral Home, Laurelville with burial to follow in Mt. Carmel Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home in Laurelville on Thursday from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1.
Please follow COVID-19 restrictions when attending.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Circleville Herald from Aug. 26 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Wellman Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
AUG
27
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Wellman Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wellman Funeral Home Inc
16451 State Route 56
Laurelville, OH 43135
(740) 332-1711
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wellman Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved