Judy Sandra (Strachan) Self, 75, formerly of Circleville, passed away in Flint, Michigan on Oct. 8, 2019.
Judy was born in Mineola, New York on Aug. 21, 1944 to the late Barbara and Adrian Strachan.
Judy enjoyed attending church and Bible study. She also enjoyed many hobbies including watching Buckeyes football and basketball, gardening, and most of all, spending time with her kids and grandkids. Judy was also a supporter of many charities.
Judy is survived by her loving husband, Reverend Patrick O. Self; her children, Robert (Angel) and James (Nina) Self; grandchildren, Telisha, Sandy, Adrian, Trebor, Patrick, Connor and Seamus; and many brothers and sisters in Christ.
Memorial services will be held at St. Matthew's Anglican Church at 220 West Nepessing Street, Lapeer, Michigan at 1 p.m. on Oct. 16, and at Grace Church at 574 East Main Street, Circleville at 11 a.m. on Oct. 26.
Arrangements are provided by Sharp Funeral Homes, Miller Road Chapel, at 8138 Miller Road, Swartz Creek, Michigan.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Judy's name to Carriage Town Ministries in Flint, Michigan, or Trinity School for Ministry in Ambridge, Pennsylvania.
Published in Circleville Herald on Oct. 12, 2019