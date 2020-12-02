Julia Puckett, age 73, passed away on November 30, 2020 surrounded by family. She was born December 31, 1946 to her parents Charles and Celia "Maus" Brumbaugh in Garrett, Indiana. She graduated from Garret High School and married her husband Ronald on October 19, 1969. They enjoyed 38 years of marriage until his passing in 2008. Julia was a lifelong member of The Church of the Brethren and a member of Olivedale Senior Center in Lancaster. She loved to read, was a fan of the Bengals and was a bit of a card shark. Julia was the jovial matriarch to her family and will be missed dearly by those who knew her.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband Ronald Puckett; her sister Mary Greenwalt and her brothers Charles "Bud," Harry and George Brumbaugh. Left to mourn her passing are her children Sara (David) Manson and Brent Puckett; her grandchildren Chelsee (Aaron) Landau and Nathan Manson; her great-grandchildren Mordecai, Solomon and Zila Landau; her sister Margaret Menges and her best friend Beverly Porter; as well as many other family members.
Visitation will be held on Thursday December 3, 2020 at Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home, located at 151 East Main Street Circleville, from 6 to 8 p.m. Julia's funeral service will be held on Friday, December 4 at 1 p.m. with Pastor Daniel Fullen officiating. Burial following at Floral Hills Cemetery. Everyone in attendance is asked to wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Please visit www.schoedinger.com
