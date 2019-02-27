Home

Juliann Palm Obituary
Juliann Palm, 80, of Circleville, born September 5, 1938 went to be with the Lord, February 25.
She is survived by her sons, Jeff Palm and Keith Palm, brother, Paul Smith, sister, Jane Schneider (Roger).
She is preceded in death by husband, James Palm; parents John and Mabel Smith; and twin sons, Gregory and Craig Palm
Juliann was a graduate of Circleville High School in 1956.
She was active in the Presbyterian Church and secretary of the Historical Society.
Thanks, to dear friends Linda Dunkle and Nancy Dye.
Memorial service at Presbyterian Church, Tuesday, March 5 at 11 a.m.
Contirbutions can be given to the Presbyterian Church.
Published in Circleville Herald on Feb. 28, 2019
