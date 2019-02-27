June Eileen McAfee, 90, passed away February 26.

She was born June 2, 1928 in Pickaway Township, to Jesse and Relis Hildenbrand.

June attended Pickaway Township School as a member of the Class of 1946. She married Darl McAfee on July 3, 1945, and they were lifelong residents of Meade. June loved to share her flowers and floral arrangements with others, supplying the alter flowers each week for many years at her church. She worked at Brehmer Greenhouse and Tomastik Flowers for several years.

A lifelong member of Salem United Methodist Church, she was also a member of the United Methodist Women.

June enjoyed following her grandchildrens' activities and sporting events. Some favorite pastimes were bird watching, playing cards and Scrabble with friends and family and watching sports on TV, especially the Reds.

June is preceded in death by her husband, Darl; brothers, Eddie Andrews, Dick Hildenbrand, and Bill Hildenbrand; sister, Rosemary Ankrom; and granddaughter, Shannon McAfee.

She is survived by sons, Bud (Nancy Wolford) McAfee, Chandler, Ariz., and Bob (Cindi) McAfee, Circleville, and daughter, Jayne (Keith) Stevenson, Kingston; grandchildren Amy (Greg) Bock, Stephen (Katie) McAfee, Travis (Trish) McAfee, Craig (Lindsey) Stevenson and Luke (Betsy) Stevenson; great-grandchildren Kassidy, Cameron, Ash, Trevor, Kinsley, Grace, Emma, Sadie, Chase, Lane, Harper, Madison, Cole, and MacKenzie; sisters-in-law, Marge Andrews, Pat Hildenbrand, and Bonnie Hildenbrand; and brother-in-law, Ralph Ankrom.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 2 at 2:30 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville, with Rev. Susan Britton officiating.

Burial will follow in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Kingston.

Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday from 12:30 p.m. until the time of service at 2:30 p.m.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Salem Methodist Church, Meade Ohio.