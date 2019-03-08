Karen Sue Holt, 71 of South Bloomfield, passed away at home on Thursday, March 7 after a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born July 29, 1947 to the late Sylvester Orville and Marie Lucille (Reynolds) Penrod in an ambulance on the way to the hospital in Vinton County, Ohio.

Karen loved OSU Football and was a good cook and enjoyed watching her favorite TV shows.

Karen is preceded in death by a sister, Carol Emmons and a grandson, Bryan Emmons.

Karen is survived by her husband of 52 years, Jack Edward Holt; daughters Lynn Holt and Kerri Emmons; sons, Keith (Jodi) Emmons and Kevin (Katie) Emmons; grandchildren, Caitlin Jarrell, Casey Lee Jarrell and Cassidi (Larry) Hampp, Chad Emmons, Bethany (Brady) Willis, Christina Emmons, Ashley Emmons, Gary Emmons; three great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, March 11 with the funeral service at 1 p.m. at the Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St. in Ashville, with Rev. DeVon Davis officiating.

Interment will follow at Franklin Hills Memory Gardens in Lithopolis.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: Berger Health Foundation (Hospice), 1170 N. Court St., Circleville, OH 43113 or , Central Office-PWAY, 5555 Frantz Rd. Dublin, OH 43017.

