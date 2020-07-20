Kathalee Jean Miller, 77, of Circleville, passed away on July 18, 2020.
She was born on July 12, 1943 in Portsmouth to Gene and Martha (Like) Lindsey.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George W. Miller Jr.; brother, Ernie Lindsey; and sister, Annie McConnell.
Kathalee is survived by her children, Burt (Tracy) Miller, Andrea (Mike) Duvall and Zachary (Lauren) Miller; grandchildren, Kurt Miller, Kacy (Trent) Parsley, Daniel and Dylan Duvall and Milo and Andelyn Miller; sister, Connie (Terry) Campbell; and by several nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held in Forest Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Heartland Hospice, 116 Morris Road, Circleville, Ohio 43113.
.