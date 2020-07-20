1/
Kathalee J. Miller
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathalee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathalee Jean Miller, 77, of Circleville, passed away on July 18, 2020.
She was born on July 12, 1943 in Portsmouth to Gene and Martha (Like) Lindsey.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George W. Miller Jr.; brother, Ernie Lindsey; and sister, Annie McConnell.
Kathalee is survived by her children, Burt (Tracy) Miller, Andrea (Mike) Duvall and Zachary (Lauren) Miller; grandchildren, Kurt Miller, Kacy (Trent) Parsley, Daniel and Dylan Duvall and Milo and Andelyn Miller; sister, Connie (Terry) Campbell; and by several nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held in Forest Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Heartland Hospice, 116 Morris Road, Circleville, Ohio 43113.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Circleville Herald from Jul. 20 to Jul. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved