Katherine A. Rinehart
Katherine "Kate" Ann Rinehart, died June 1, 2020 at St. Ann's Hospital in Westerville, Ohio. She had just turned 39 years old.
Kate lived in Westerville with her mother and brother. She was born in Westerville, Ohio, and attended grade school at St. Paul School. She moved to Circleville, Ohio and graduated from Circleville High School as a member of the National Honor Society. She attended Ohio University and later moved to Nashville (Tennessee) where she worked for US Bank. In 2013 she moved back to Westerville, Ohio, to live with her mother and brother. She worked at Nationwide Insurance where she was an executive administrative assistant.
She is survived by her mother, Mary Rinehart; father, Dean Rinehart; sister, Jennifer (David) Kendall; brother, Nicholas Rinehart; grandfather, David Green; grandmother, Martha Rinehart; uncles, Paul (Chona) Green, Rick (Reba) Rinehart, Kerry Rinehart; aunts, Patricia (David) DiPietro, Dolores Perry, Nancy Draime; cousins, Kristin DiPietro, Rachel Perry, Gunnar Perry and Renee Perry.
She loved shopping, traveling and being with family. She was the love of her mother's life. Kate touched the lives of all who knew her. Her last gift was her organ donation to Lifeline of Ohio. She is greatly missed by all.



Published in Circleville Herald from Jun. 8 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME
Funeral services provided by
JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME
1177 West 5th Avenue
Columbus, OH 43212
614-294-4416
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

13 entries
June 6, 2020
Dear Family,
We, the families of The Compassionate Friends, send you our heartfelt condolences. The Compassionate Friends is an international grief support group for parents, grandparents and siblings who have suffered the heartbreaking loss of a child. Our only mission is to provide comfort, hope and support to every family experiencing the death of a son or daughter, brother or sister, or grandchild, and to help others better assist the grieving family. We meet twice monthly in Columbus from 7-9 PM on the second Tuesday and 2-4 PM on the fourth Sunday at Ascension Lutheran Church, 1479 Morse Road, Columbus, Ohio 43229. If and when you are ready to do so, please join us. We need Not Walk Alone. We are The Compassionate Friends.
~~~
The Compassionate Friends
Columbus, Ohio Chapter
(614) 882-8986
www.tcfcolumbus.org
www.compassionatefriends.org








The Compassionate Friends
June 6, 2020
Kate & I worked closely together in the same department. She was fun loving always willing to help others- a people person. She enjoyed life and when we didn't know what to order for lunch, she introduced us to different food trucks. She was excited and
loved to travel and would share stories and pictures with everyone and was looking forward to her next trip. She will be sorely missed. Her favorite saying was "No Worries".
Sonja May
Coworker
June 5, 2020
My deepest sympathies to Kates family. She was such a wonderful person, and I enjoyed working with her very much. She will be missed and I will carry her in my thoughts always.
Karen Karn
Coworker
June 5, 2020
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
June 4, 2020
Kate your smile made everyone else smile. You are willing to help anyone that asked. Caring, thoughtful, endearing. You will be dearly missed by many.
Shannon Wolford
Friend
June 4, 2020
In loving memory of beautiful Kate. We will miss you so much. My deepest condolences and prayers to Mary and your entire family.
Lorena Ritchey
Coworker
June 4, 2020
June 4, 2020
I have known Kate for a few years, and she was always a pleasure to talk to and be around. No matter what the situation is, she was always ready to help with a loving smile on her face.
She will always be in our hearts and workplace cannot be same without her.
Amit Agarwal
Coworker
June 4, 2020
I worked with Kate at Nationwide. She was an amazing, caring, cheerful all around wonderful person! May God bless her soul!!
Raj Rajendran
Coworker
June 4, 2020
June 4, 2020
Katie was always willing to help me schedule conference rooms and was always a pleasant person to be around. I would just say hi to her in passing and she always replied with a smile. I will miss her. She worked on the 2nd floor and I'm admin assist. on the 8th floor. Prayers for her family! I send my condolences and wish her Family comfort in this extremely difficult time.
Desiree Price
Coworker
June 4, 2020
Kate always had a smile on face I will miss her when am back in office !
Sapna
Coworker
June 4, 2020
I knew Kate for a short time as I worked with her at Nationwide Insurance. The impression she made on me was that she was an extremely bright, caring, wonderful human being that I had wonderful conversations with and some great laughs that we shared together. Kate will be missed deeply but never forgotten. Rest peacefully in heaven my friend.
Marcus Livingston
Friend
