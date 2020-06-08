Katherine "Kate" Ann Rinehart, died June 1, 2020 at St. Ann's Hospital in Westerville, Ohio. She had just turned 39 years old.

Kate lived in Westerville with her mother and brother. She was born in Westerville, Ohio, and attended grade school at St. Paul School. She moved to Circleville, Ohio and graduated from Circleville High School as a member of the National Honor Society. She attended Ohio University and later moved to Nashville (Tennessee) where she worked for US Bank. In 2013 she moved back to Westerville, Ohio, to live with her mother and brother. She worked at Nationwide Insurance where she was an executive administrative assistant.

She is survived by her mother, Mary Rinehart; father, Dean Rinehart; sister, Jennifer (David) Kendall; brother, Nicholas Rinehart; grandfather, David Green; grandmother, Martha Rinehart; uncles, Paul (Chona) Green, Rick (Reba) Rinehart, Kerry Rinehart; aunts, Patricia (David) DiPietro, Dolores Perry, Nancy Draime; cousins, Kristin DiPietro, Rachel Perry, Gunnar Perry and Renee Perry.

She loved shopping, traveling and being with family. She was the love of her mother's life. Kate touched the lives of all who knew her. Her last gift was her organ donation to Lifeline of Ohio. She is greatly missed by all.







