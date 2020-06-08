Dear Family,
We, the families of The Compassionate Friends, send you our heartfelt condolences. The Compassionate Friends is an international grief support group for parents, grandparents and siblings who have suffered the heartbreaking loss of a child. Our only mission is to provide comfort, hope and support to every family experiencing the death of a son or daughter, brother or sister, or grandchild, and to help others better assist the grieving family. We meet twice monthly in Columbus from 7-9 PM on the second Tuesday and 2-4 PM on the fourth Sunday at Ascension Lutheran Church, 1479 Morse Road, Columbus, Ohio 43229. If and when you are ready to do so, please join us. We need Not Walk Alone. We are The Compassionate Friends.
~~~
The Compassionate Friends
Columbus, Ohio Chapter
(614) 882-8986
www.tcfcolumbus.org
www.compassionatefriends.org
Katherine "Kate" Ann Rinehart, died June 1, 2020 at St. Ann's Hospital in Westerville, Ohio. She had just turned 39 years old.
Kate lived in Westerville with her mother and brother. She was born in Westerville, Ohio, and attended grade school at St. Paul School. She moved to Circleville, Ohio and graduated from Circleville High School as a member of the National Honor Society. She attended Ohio University and later moved to Nashville (Tennessee) where she worked for US Bank. In 2013 she moved back to Westerville, Ohio, to live with her mother and brother. She worked at Nationwide Insurance where she was an executive administrative assistant.
She is survived by her mother, Mary Rinehart; father, Dean Rinehart; sister, Jennifer (David) Kendall; brother, Nicholas Rinehart; grandfather, David Green; grandmother, Martha Rinehart; uncles, Paul (Chona) Green, Rick (Reba) Rinehart, Kerry Rinehart; aunts, Patricia (David) DiPietro, Dolores Perry, Nancy Draime; cousins, Kristin DiPietro, Rachel Perry, Gunnar Perry and Renee Perry.
She loved shopping, traveling and being with family. She was the love of her mother's life. Kate touched the lives of all who knew her. Her last gift was her organ donation to Lifeline of Ohio. She is greatly missed by all.
Kate lived in Westerville with her mother and brother. She was born in Westerville, Ohio, and attended grade school at St. Paul School. She moved to Circleville, Ohio and graduated from Circleville High School as a member of the National Honor Society. She attended Ohio University and later moved to Nashville (Tennessee) where she worked for US Bank. In 2013 she moved back to Westerville, Ohio, to live with her mother and brother. She worked at Nationwide Insurance where she was an executive administrative assistant.
She is survived by her mother, Mary Rinehart; father, Dean Rinehart; sister, Jennifer (David) Kendall; brother, Nicholas Rinehart; grandfather, David Green; grandmother, Martha Rinehart; uncles, Paul (Chona) Green, Rick (Reba) Rinehart, Kerry Rinehart; aunts, Patricia (David) DiPietro, Dolores Perry, Nancy Draime; cousins, Kristin DiPietro, Rachel Perry, Gunnar Perry and Renee Perry.
She loved shopping, traveling and being with family. She was the love of her mother's life. Kate touched the lives of all who knew her. Her last gift was her organ donation to Lifeline of Ohio. She is greatly missed by all.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Circleville Herald from Jun. 8 to Jun. 11, 2020.