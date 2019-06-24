Katherine (Katy) Eve Metts, passed away suddenly at Berger Health System, June 20, 2019. She was born Feb. 17, 1932 in Dodge, North Dakota, the third of 12 children to Mike and Agnolena (Bleile) Grinstenner. Katherine is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Gerald T. Metts; son-in-law, John Furniss; granddaughter, Jonnie (Furniss) Anderson; grandson-in-law, Brian Anderson; brothers, Anton (Tony) Grinsteinner, Joe Grinsteinner, Henry (Hank) Grinsteinner, Mike Grinsteinner, and sister, Tillie Zarr.

Katherine is survived by her daughter, Susan Furniss; granddaughter, Stephanie Furniss; grandson, Kirk Furniss; great-grandsons, Dylan Anderson and Chase Anderson. Also surviving are sisters, Lena Zarr of Mott, North Dakota, Agnes Coffey of Fairview, Oklahoma, Joan (Denny) Archer of Bremerton, Washington, and Vicki (Richard) Decker of Gladstone, North Dakota; brothers Adam (Pat) Grinsteinner of Port Orchard, Washington and John (Bev) Grinsteinner of Bennington, Nebraska; and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Katherine was raised and educated in the rural Dodge area until the family moved from their farm to Dickinson in 1949, where she graduated from Dickinson High School. She was a naturally gifted musician and played several instruments well. In younger years, Katy and her brother, Tony played their guitars for dances on the weekends. She enjoyed playing her guitar, reading, bowling, sewing/needle work and playing canasta and pinochle.

Katherine would tell you that her greatest achievements in life wasn't where she was employed, what organizations she belonged to or awards she won. Instead she would tell you her greatest accomplishment was her ability to love BIG and in return was loved BIG. And that she left her life surrounded by love. Nothing else matters.

She was a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt. Katherine will be greatly missed by all who loved and knew her.

Cremation is being handled by Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home. A small intimate family gathering to celebrate Katy's life will be held at a future date later this summer in North Dakota. Following will be a sunset scattering of her remains in the badlands of Medora, North Dakota where her husband, Gerald rests. Published in Circleville Herald on June 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary