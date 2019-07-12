Kathleen Evelyn Bush, 76 of Ashville, Ohio passed away at home on Thursday, July 11, 2019.

She was born on July 13, 1942 to the late Sonia (Wolenski) and John Kabana in Marion, Ohio. Kathleen had worked in quality control for Eddie Bauer. She enjoyed helping coach her two children in multiple sports and was involved with Walnut Boosters.

Besides her parents Kathleen also is preceded in death by stepfather, Albert Muntz, and sister, Lynette Estes.

Kathleen is survived by husband, Doug Bush; daughter, Susan K. Bush of Westerville; son, Daniel E. (Lara) Bush and their children, Megan and James of Ashville; sisters, Beverly (Jack) Marshall and Norma (Rick) Maxey, both of Marion; brother-in-law, Don(Peg) Bush; sisters-in-law Nancy (Steve) Prater and Linda (Chuck) Hester; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friends Fran Wright and Steve and Gloria Colopy.

Visitation hours will be held from 1-3 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 16 with Funeral Service at noon on Wednesday, July 17 at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St. Ashville, with Chaplain Jim Ferrell officiating. Interment will follow at Reber Hill Cemetery in Ashville.

In lieu of flowers,donations may be made in Kathleen's memory to: Berger Hospice, 1170 N. Court St. Ste. B, Circleville, Ohio or a .

Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com Published in Circleville Herald on July 13, 2019