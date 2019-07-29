Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
740-474-7523
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathryn Berkey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathryn Berkey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathryn Berkey Obituary
Kathryn Berkey, 76, of Stoutsville, passed away on July 28, 2019. She was born in Columbus to James and Annabelle (Carter) Moles on March 7, 1943. She is preceded in death by her parents.
She was a member of the Circleville Church of Christ.
Kathryn is survived by her husband, Lee Berkey; children, Kimberly, Brian (Sharon) and Edna Mae Berkey; grandchildren, Jon (Amanda) Miller, Elisha (Ben) Hawes and Andrea and Zackary Berkey; great-grandchildren, Grayson, Olivia and Evelyn; and by sisters, Charlotte Ray, Linda (C.L.) Shoemaker and Carol (Jessie) Forrest.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville, with burial to follow in Maple Hill Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 5-8 p.m.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on July 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathryn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now