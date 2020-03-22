Home

Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home
151 E Main Street
Circleville, OH 43113-1725
(740) 474-3750
Kathryn J. Simons

Kathryn J. Simons Obituary
Kathryn Joan Simons, age 82, passed away in her own home on March 20, 2020.
She was born in Charleston, West Virginia, on Aug. 19, 1937 to her parents Marvin and Bessie "Payne" Curkendall.
She grew up in Volga, West Virginia, a place she loved dearly. Kathryn worked on and off at Lindsay's Bakery in Circleville as a cake decorator for 30 years and was very talented. She loved her family, was one of 12 children and was the matriarch of four daughters. She enjoyed her weekly trip to Scioto Downs and took a lot of pride in her home. She was a strong woman and will be missed dearly by those who knew her.
Kathryn is preceded in death by her parents; the father of her children, Bill Simons; Curtis Keller, who was a very special person in her life; as well as several siblings.
Left to mourn her passing are her daughters, Brenda (Tony) Boltenhouse, Debbie (John) Peters, Diane (Dave) Duvall, and Darla (Jeff) Snyder; her grandchildren, Tracy Shirey, Jason Boltenhouse, Kim Shelpman, Brandon Wood and Colin Snyder; seven great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and several siblings.
A private service will be held with her family at Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home in order to comply with public health regulations on March 25, 2020.
Burial will follow at Hitler Ludwig Cemetery.
The family would like to give special thanks to Heartland Hospice for the wonderful care they took of Kathryn.
Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a personal memory or condolence with her family.
Published in Circleville Herald on Mar. 24, 2020
