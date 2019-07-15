Home

Hill Funeral Home
24 West Ing Street
Kingston, OH 45644
(740) 642-2261
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hill Funeral Home
24 West Ing Street
Kingston, OH 45644
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Hill Funeral Home
24 West Ing Street
Kingston, OH 45644
Kay (Wiget) Houser Obituary
Kay (Wiget) Houser, 71, of Chillicothe, passed away on July 12, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her loving family after an extended illness. She was born on September 12, 1947, in Pike County, the daughter of the late Leo and Hazel (Dean) Wiget.
On April 19, 1966, she united in marriage with her loving husband, Albert Houser, who survives. Kay also is survived by her son, Todd (Tonya) Houser; grandchildren, Delaney and Camden Houser; brothers, Harry (Dorena) Wiget, of Michigan, and Ray (Mary) Wiget, of Chillicothe; sister, Karen (Keith) Anderson, of Chillicothe; and numerous other family members and friends whom she cherished.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Jake Wiget; and mother- and father-in-law, Clearence and Geraldene Houser.
Kay was a 1965 graduate of Centralia High School. Kay and Albert have been the proud owners of Houser and Son Farm Equipment for over 40 years. Kay was overjoyed that her son and daughter-in-law are carrying on the legacy of the family business. The family would like to extend a very special thank you to all of the caregivers for their work during Kay's illness.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 18 at 11 a.m. at the Hill Funeral Home, Kingston, with Rev. Jack Norman officiating (whom also united Kay and Albert in marriage). Burial will follow in Mount Pleasant Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 4 - 8 p.m. at Hill's.
In Kay's honor, she has requested that everyone wear their favorite OSU attire to the services. Kay's pallbearers will be Camden Houser, Dylan Havens, John Houser, Rick Houser, Rod Wiget, and Rusty Wiget.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice. Condolences can be made on Kay's online guest registry at www.hillfhkingston.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on July 16, 2019
