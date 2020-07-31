1/
Kelby T. M. Hardman
Kelby Tyler Michael Hardman, 25, of Circleville, passed away on July 29, 2020.
He was born on Oct. 22, 1994 in Columbus, to Ty and Angela (Henry) Hardman.
He is survived by his father, Ty (Carrie) Hardman; his mother, Angela (Gary) Pilcher; grandmother, Janice Hardman; and by siblings, Jacinda Noe and Madison Hardman.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home with burial to follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Sunday from 2-4 p.m.
Please follow COVID 19 restrictions when attending.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Circleville Herald from Jul. 31 to Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
