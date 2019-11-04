Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home
420 Main St W
Ashville, OH 43103
(740) 983-6414
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Schamehorn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth G. Schamehorn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth G. Schamehorn Obituary
Kenneth G. Schamehorn, 63, of South Bloomfield passed away at home on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019.
He was born on Feb. 19, 1956 to the late Glen and Grace (Baker) Schamehorn in Circleville, Ohio.
Kenneth was a 1974 graduate of Teays Valley and served in the U.S. Navy 1974-1978.
He worked at Georgia Pacific as a Die Cutter for 36 years.
Kenneth enjoyed fishing, The Ohio State Buckeyes and was a good father and grandfather.
Besides parents, Kenneth is preceded in death by daughter, Kendra Schamehorn; grandson, Braydon; and siblings, David, Ed, Patricia and Judy.
Kenneth is survived by loving wife, Priscilla L. (Wolfe) Schamehorn; sons, Zach and Joshua Schamehorn of South Bloomfield; grandchildren, Brooke, Matthew and Hannah Schamehorn of Kingston; sister, Edith Griffey of Ashville; sister-in-law, Merry Kay Mills; numerous nieces and nephews; and special fur babies, Scooby and Chomper.
Visitation will be from 11 to 1 on Wednesday, Nov. 6 at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 West Main Street, Ashville 43103, with a funeral service at 1 p.m. with Rev. Don Blankenship officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home.
The family would like to send special thanks to Heartland Hospice.
Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Nov. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -