Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
740-474-7523
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
1:00 PM
Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Rigsby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Rigsby

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth Rigsby Obituary
Kenneth Rigsby, 66, of Williamsport, died Jan. 15, 2020 at Berger ER.
He was born on Oct. 10, 1953 in Williamsport, the son of Lonzie and Kathleen (Francis) Rigsby.
He was an EMS/volunteer Firefighter for Williamsport for 30 years and owned his own garage for 42 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Donna (Kirk) Rigsby.
He is survived by his children, Shannon (Heidi) Rigsby and Jennifer (Sean) Speakman; grandchildren, Tre, Gaige, Rowan, Lacie, Jeremiah and Sophia; and siblings, Louise, Margie and Steve.
Funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with Chaplain Jim Ferrell officiating.
Burial will be in Springlawn Cemetery.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. until the time of service on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Wellman Funeral Home in Kenneth's name.
Online condolences may be made at www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -