|
|
Kenneth W. Williams, 83, of Circleville, passed away on July 26, 2019. He was born in September 1935 in Mount Sterling.
He spent his happiest childhood years in the Children's Home where he learned farming on the ground's 150 acres, including milking cows, and planting and caring for an acre of garden to feed the staff and children.
During high school, Kenny worked for Wes Edstrom, at his car dealership, waxing cars. After graduating from Circleville High School in 1955, he lived in the dormitory located in the horseshoe at OSU while attending college and became a lifelong OSU football fan. Kenny worked for the state Department of Taxation, the Ashville IGA, then at DuPont where he worked until he retired in 1996 after 36 years.
He was an avid golfer, and enjoyed two decades of wintering in Lake Alfred, Florida where he enjoyed fishing and golfing. Kenny was also a lifelong Browns and Dodgers fan. He also was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church, where he played an active role while able. Kenny maintained his sense of humor through the years and never knew a stranger.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Mildred (Stonerock) Williams; brother, Lloyd Williams; and daughter-in-law Pam.
Kenny is survived by his loving wife, Mary. He also is survived by the mother of their sons, Phyllis Williams; son Jeffrey Williams and mother of their children, Debbie Williams; grandchildren, Erin (Turhan) Jackson, J. Ryan Williams, son Michael (Cori) Williams, step-children Shannon (Jeffrey) Lewis, Daniel (Sandra) Hosler, Marcy (Robert) Stephens, and step-grandchildren, Christopher Lewis, Sarah Lewis, Danielle Hosler; and Dustin Hosler. Kenny also is survived by his sisters, Betty Rowland, Catherine (John) Little, Thelma Baddley, Mary Louise Bigham, Miriam (Ron) Johnson, and Jane (Paul) Hart.
A memorial service and celebration of life will be held on Saturday, August 31 at 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 135 E. Mound St., Circleville, with lunch to follow in Noecker Hall. Memorial contributions can be made to Hands for the Disabled, 210 Lancaster Pike, Circleville or the Food Pantry, PO Box 1011, Circleville.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on July 30, 2019