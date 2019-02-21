Home

Kevin E. Kellstadt, 66, passed away February 19 at his home.
He was born December 25, 1952 in Columbus to William and Rosemary (Huffer) Kellstadt.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his brother, Timothy Kellstadt.
Kevin graduated from Logan Elm High School and went on to serve in the United States Navy.
Kevin is survived by his sons, Nathan Kellstadt, N.Y., and Thad Kellstadt, Wisc.; brother, Bill (Jeannie) Kellstadt, Ohio; sister, Marie (Steve) Bridenbaugh, Ky.; nephews Jake (Janet) Kellstadt, Ohio, Sy (Sarah) Bridenbaugh, Ky.; and nieces, Lydia (Justin) Caldwell, W.Va, Rachel and Caroline Roy, Ohio.
Kevin lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures, visiting with family and friends and enjoying the outdoors. He will be remembered for his wit and kindness. Kevin didn't know a stranger.
At his request, a private service will be held by the family.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Feb. 22, 2019
