|
|
Kimberly Knapp Morton, 66, of Chillicothe, passed peacefully with her beloved sister, Kristen, by her side and countless family, friends, and loved ones in her heart on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at Logan Elm Health Care Center.
Kim was born on Aug. 22, 1953, in Chillicothe, Ohio, the eldest child of the late Charles E. "Jack", Jr. and Blanche Marie Knapp.
She was also preceded in death by cherished grandparents, Howard E. "Kell" and Marie Nihiser, and Charles E. and Ernestine Knapp.
While she was not ready to leave her boys, Matt and Kell, she looked forward to being reunited with family and friends she loved so deeply during her journey in this world.
She is survived by her sons, Matt (Jess) and Kell (Shelly); siblings, Toni (Tom) Willis, Kristen Knapp, and Nathan (Melanie) Knapp; granddaughters, Olivia and Dylyn Morton; grandson, Brigham Morton; nephews, Brandon (Alexandra) Willis and Ethan Knapp; nieces, Natalie (Josh) Smith, Kimber and Sophie Knapp; great-nieces, Layla and Veronica Nutter, Harmony Smith; great-nephew, Charlie Willis; her "third and most respectful" son, Cliff (Kate) Waller; and countless treasured aunts, uncles, and cousins scattered all over the country - from Virginia to California - whom she shared many fun times and memories with.
Kim grew up in Kinnikinnick until her family moved to Blackwater Road near Kingston to the Knapp family farm. She was a graduate of Zane Trace High School in 1971. She grew up loving to cook and bake - learning from "the best cook I ever knew," her mother, Blanche.
Her family would often tell stories of young Kim winning countless first place ribbons at the Ross County Fair for her cooked and baked goods, often to the chagrin of the older ladies in the community who had been looking forward to the competition all year. Later in life, this passion and talent would fill her heart in many ways through her business, Kim's Catering, established in 1985 and operating through 2017. She authored two cookbooks and created her own salad dressing, great sources of pride to her. It allowed her to connect with so many people in her community as she catered and was a part of important events and memories in their lives.
It also allowed her to be a stay-at-home mother and be there for her sons as they grew up and care for her ailing parents as they aged - commitments she took great pride in and felt were her calling in this life. Kim valued education, pursuing her own and making sure her sons completed theirs.
She graduated from Hocking College and Ohio University with associate and bachelor's degrees focused on social work and criminal justice. Love and service to others was a constant in her life. That love came in the form of a good laugh, a meaningful conversation, a warm plate of food, a kind note or card, or a shoulder to cry on - just to name a few.
She never knew a stranger and would give you the shirt off her back if you needed it. She lived a good life and a tough life. She had fun times and sad times. She loved and she lost. She used the 66 years that the Almighty gave her to soak up as much love, fun and joy as she could. She also gave that love, fun, and joy back tenfold with great spirit and vigor. She was authentic, kind and a true original. She would always say, "Love is a verb." It's something you do, not something you say. She had a heart of gold. Long may she run.
We are grateful to those who helped Mom during her journey through adverse times. Words will never be able to express what her dear friends, Joe Stephenson, Claudia Ramsey, and the entire Ramsey family, have meant to Kim and the boys. Their kindness, generosity, and unconditional love have been unrivaled and steadfast for decades - in good times and in bad, through thick and thin.
We would also like to thank the medical staff of Logan Elm Health Care Center, Heartland Hospice, Dr. Krishnan, Dr. Wilson, and the Adena Cancer Center staff. A special thanks to Dr. David Smith, Jim Hagen, and Doyne Wiggins for their care, support, guidance, and friendship to Kim for so many years.
Please join Kim's family at Hill Funeral Home, Kingston, Ohio to celebrate her life.
Calling hours will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 8 from 4 until 8 p.m.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, Jan. 9 at 1 p.m.
Burial will follow at Mount Pleasant Cemetery on Blackwater Road.
In the spirit of Kim's generosity throughout the years, an endowment has been established to continue Kim's legacy and to support future generations within her community.
Contributions may be made to the Kim Knapp Morton Scholarship Fund at the Chillicothe Community Foundation: 45 East Main Street, Chillicothe, Ohio 45601.
Condolences can be made on Kim's online guest registry at www.hillfhkingston.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Jan. 7, 2020