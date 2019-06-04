Kimberly Siniff, age 58, passed away in the comfort of her home on June 3, 2019. She was born May 5, 1961 in Circleville, Ohio to her parents, Eugene and Myrna "Wardell" Siniff.

Kim was a graduate of Circleville High School, class of 1979. She enjoyed her work as a produce manager at Kroger in Circleville, and was a loyal employee for more than 40 years.

In her spare time, Kim was an adventurer who loved her travels, and was quite the collector of antiques and primitives. She was a life-long member of Good Shepherd United Methodist Church in Circleville, and an avid supporter of Partners for Paws. Kim was a strong woman with a soft heart, always giving more to others than herself. She will be missed dearly by all who knew her.

Kim is preceded in death by her parents and her life-long friend, Lois Klotz. Left to mourn her passing are her brother Mike Siniff and several close family members and friends.

Visitation will be held at Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger funeral home, located at 151 E. Main St. Circleville on Thursday, June 6 from 5-8 p.m.

Kim's funeral service will be held at Good Shepherd United Methodist Church, located at 310 E. Main St. Circleville on Friday, June 7 at 2:30 p.m., with Pastor Ken Barton officiating. Burial will follow at Jackson Township Cemetery. The family requests no flowers or gifts, and instead donations be made to Good Shepherd Church for Myrna's blankets, a charity Kim's mother started, or Partners for Paws.

Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a personal memory or condolence with Kim's family. Published in Circleville Herald on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary