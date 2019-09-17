Home

Kristy A. Paulsen

Kristy A. Paulsen Obituary
Kristy Ann Paulsen, 59, of Circleville Ohio, beloved mother, grandmother, daughter, and sister passed away Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.
She is survived by her parents, Judy and Fred Everhart; children, Jessica Harr and Dustin Creager; grandchildren, whom she worshipped, Paislee, Aiden, Sara, and Daniel; siblings, Kathy Kasavage, Malinda Woodring, Kathrine Burns, Freddie Paulsen, Jim Everhart, Chuck Everhart, Marie Blanchard and Erin Everhart; her dog, Leroy, who meant the world to her; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She is preceded in death by sister, Carolyn Sue Paulsen; and nephew, Ryan Keith Scales.
Burial has taken place in Bethany Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions be made to Circle Area Humane Society, 185 Island Road, Circleville, Ohio 43113.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Sept. 18, 2019
