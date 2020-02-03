|
|
Krystal Short, 35, of Laurelville, passed away on Jan. 31, 2020.
She was born on Dec. 24, 1984 in Mt. Vernon.
She is preceded in death by her father, Mark Short; grandpa, Harold Short; uncle, Johnny Short; and mamaw, "John" Stephenson.
Krystal is survived by her husband, Joseph Diles; children, Haley and Joseph Jr. Diles; grandma, Betty (John) Short Elech; mom, Drenda (Tracy) Stump; aunt, Cindy (Benny) Muncy; sister, Amber Short; brother, Jonathan Marshall; nieces and nephews, Leilani, Davin, Lyric and Alonzo; and by several cousins and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020 at 6 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday from 4-6 p.m.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday at noon at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, West Virginia.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the funeral home in Krystal's name.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Feb. 4, 2020