Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
740-474-7523
Resources
More Obituaries for Krystal Short
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Krystal Short

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Krystal Short Obituary
Krystal Short, 35, of Laurelville, passed away on Jan. 31, 2020.
She was born on Dec. 24, 1984 in Mt. Vernon.
She is preceded in death by her father, Mark Short; grandpa, Harold Short; uncle, Johnny Short; and mamaw, "John" Stephenson.
Krystal is survived by her husband, Joseph Diles; children, Haley and Joseph Jr. Diles; grandma, Betty (John) Short Elech; mom, Drenda (Tracy) Stump; aunt, Cindy (Benny) Muncy; sister, Amber Short; brother, Jonathan Marshall; nieces and nephews, Leilani, Davin, Lyric and Alonzo; and by several cousins and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020 at 6 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday from 4-6 p.m.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday at noon at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, West Virginia.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the funeral home in Krystal's name.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Krystal's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -