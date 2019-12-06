Home

Larry "Bud" Baker

Larry "Bud" Baker Obituary
Larry "Bud" Baker, 46, of South Bloomingville, passed away on Dec. 6, 2019.
He was born on June 21, 1973 to Larry and Sharon (Davis) Baker.
He was preceded in death by his father Larry.
Larry is survived by his mother Sharon; wife, Jody (Brown) Baker; children, Jesse and Joleen Baker; and by siblings, Tammy Burgess, Nancy Marcum, Charity Williams and Ashley Webb.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 at noon at Wellman Funeral Home, Laurelville with Pastor James Dimel officiating.
Burial will follow in Mount Olive Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home in Laurelville on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at noon.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Dec. 7, 2019
