Larry Brown Obituary
Larry Brown, 69, of Circleville, passed away on Nov. 3, 2019.
He was born on Oct. 11, 1950 in Columbus.
Larry was a USMC Vietnam veteran. He was a graduate of Columbus State and had attended Ohio State, was a journeyman mold maker at Federal Glass, a member of Disabled Veterans of America and was a sketch artist.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Willard and Virginia (Seagraves) McCoy; sister Patricia Brown.
Larry is survived by his wife, Anita Kay (Slone) Brown; children, Marc (Mindi) Brown, Matt (Malloree) Brown; grandchildren, Marcus Brown, Michael Bock and Mason Brown; sister, Margaret Helen Lobell; and by special friends, Mike and Sandy Bellamy.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home with Chaplain Jim Ferrell officiating.
Burial will follow in Jackson Township Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 5-7 p.m.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Ohio Health Berger Hospice, 610 Northridge Road, Circleville, Ohio 43113.
Wellman Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Nov. 5, 2019
