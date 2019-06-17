|
Larry Calton, 74, of Circleville passed away on June 15, 2019. He was born on June 13, 1945 in Columbus to Ralph and Hulda (Frazier) Calton.
In addition to his parents, he Is preceded in death by his son, Chad Calton.
Larry, an Army veteran, is survived by his wife, Nancy (Dillard) Calton; children, James (Alicia), Sacy (Delfino), Jason (Stacy) Calton and Kristy (Keith) Smith; grandchildren, Tyler, Kayla, Ashley, Maverick, Lauren, Dillon, Paige, Gage and Oaka; brother, Wendell Calton, sister, Elaine Winegardner; and by several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Heritage Nazarene Church, Circleville, with burial to follow in Maple Hill Cemetery, Stoutsville. Friends may call at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville on Thursday from 4-7 p.m.
Memorial contributions are suggested to , 1240 E. 9th St., Cleveland, Ohio44199.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on June 18, 2019