|
|
Larry Dale Dewitt, 71, of Carthage, went to be with our Lord on Dec. 20, 2019.
He was born in Wood County, Wisconsin on Feb. 25, 1948 of the late Darrell Matthew Dewitt and Susan Mary Wherritt.
A Celebration of Life will be held at New Covenant Community Church on Friday, De.r 27, 2019 at 10 a.m. with Pastor Douglas Garner presiding.
Larry was known to be a jack-of-all-trades. He served four years in the Navy as an Engine Mechanic and notably received the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal with Device, and the Expert Pistol Shot Medal. After serving our country, he was known for working in the Motel Management Industry for many years and also worked as a car salesman before retiring.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by two of his brothers, David Charles Dewitt and Patrick Charles Dewitt.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Mary Dewitt; four daughters, Lisa Ann McAbee, of Ohio, Kindra Dewitt, husband Mark Abbott, of Carthage, Heidi Lynn Dewitt, husband Nick Denman, of Las Vegas, Danyell Dewitt-DaSilva, wife Kim of Las Vegas; four grandbabies, Braden, Luke, Megan and Alex; six sisters, C. Sue Warner, Sr. Mary Susan Dewitt, Ruth A. Olson, Jeanne M. Smith, Margaret M. Bleumke, Catherine L. Dewitt; four brothers; James D. Dewitt, wife Kathy, Phillip M. Dewitt, wife Dee, Thomas E. Dewitt, and John R. Dewitt, wife Susan.
The family would like to thank all of the staff of FirstHealth Hospice for the exceptional care they provided.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to FirstHealth Hospice and Palliative Care at 251 Campground Road, West End, North Carolina 27376.
Services entrusted to Fry and Prickett Funeral Home
Condolences may be offered online at www.pinesfunerals.com
Published in Circleville Herald on Dec. 24, 2019