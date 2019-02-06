|
|
Larry "Undertaker" Herron passed away on February 3, 2019.
He was born on August 26, 1959 in Circleville to Jerry and Caroline (Griffey) Herron and is preceded in death by his parents.
Larry is survived by his siblings Jerry Herron, Helen (John) Campbell, Terrie (John) Rittenhouse, Caroline (Dave) Ramey and by several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville on Friday, February 8, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. Cremation will follow.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Feb. 7, 2019