Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
740-474-7523
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
Larry "Undertaker" Herron


Larry "Undertaker" Herron Obituary
Larry "Undertaker" Herron passed away on February 3, 2019.
He was born on August 26, 1959 in Circleville to Jerry and Caroline (Griffey) Herron and is preceded in death by his parents.
Larry is survived by his siblings Jerry Herron, Helen (John) Campbell, Terrie (John) Rittenhouse, Caroline (Dave) Ramey and by several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville on Friday, February 8, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. Cremation will follow.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Feb. 7, 2019
