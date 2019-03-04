Larry L. (Pete) McDowell passed on Monday, March 4, in Circleville.

He was born May 21, 1944 to the late Bernard McDowell and the late Alma Louise Davis (McDowell) Fetherolf.

Pete graduated from Circleville High School in 1963. He served in the Ohio Army National Guard. He was a millwright and was employed by Buckeye Steel Castings, Daniel Construction, and retired from the Walmart Distribution Center. He was also a long time member of the Logan Elm Baptist Church. Pete had a lifelong love of horses. He raised and showed quarter horses and was a former director of the Eastern Ohio Quarter Horse Association. He also enjoyed raising registered Angus cattle.

He was a devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather.

He is survived by his wife, Jeanine (Leist) McDowell; a brother, Chuck McDowell, stepsisters, Marlene (Jerry) Pritchard and Barbara (Jim) Muldoon; son, Wade McDowell; daughter, Holly (Dustin) Proehl; four special granddaughters, Sara and Mara McDowell, and Hope and Faith Proehl; and a niece and several nephews.

Visitation will be at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville on Friday, March 8, from 2-8 p.m.

A funeral service will be held at Logan Elm Baptist Church on Saturday, March 9 at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at the Maple Hill Cemetery in Stoutsville, Ohio. Pastor David Cavanaugh will be officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Partners for Paws or The Pete and Jeanie McDowell Scholarship Fund.

Published in Circleville Herald on Mar. 5, 2019