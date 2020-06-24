Larry "Joe" Leroy Spriggs Sr., 72, of Circleville, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loved ones.
He was born on Feb. 8, 1948 in Portsmouth, Ohio to the late Stewart F. and Florence (Seum) Spriggs Sr.
Larry retired from Oakland Nursery after 18 years. He had a passion for landscaping, he always had a beautiful yard. He enjoyed camping, fishing, shopping at Goodwill for unique items, watching Ohio State football, wrestling and Christmas movies on tv, listening to Christian music and most of all being with family.
Survived by his wife of 31 years, Sharon L. Spriggs and six children, Kathy (Richard) Sowers, Sherri (Richard Lemaster) Spriggs, Christopher (Amy) Justice, Larry (Michelle) and Sarah Spriggs; six grandchildren, Kayla, Katelyn, Kenyan, Emma, Benjamin and Logan; and one great-grandchild, Tanner, soon to be born; siblings, Frank (Beverly) Spriggs, Rita Jackson, George Spriggs, Florence Lewis, Elvis (Lisa) and Elvin Spriggs; in-laws, Thomas Smathers, Mary (Jeff) Shivener, and Karen (Mark) McMahon; many nieces and nephews; and greatly loved by Reverend William T. Garren.
In addition to his parents, preceded in death, by two sisters, Irma Tackett and Virginia Stevens; one brother, Stewart Spriggs Jr.; son, Larry Leroy "Baby Joe" Spriggs Jr.; in-laws, Farris (Mary) Smathers.
Special thanks to Ohio Health Hospice and Karen McMahon for taking such good care of him.
Friends may call on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. with funeral services being held on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 1 p.m. with Pastor Steve Moore officiating.
Burial will be in Fernwood Cemetery, Lockbourne, Ohio.
Arrangements were completed by the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville.
Online condolences may be made at www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
He was born on Feb. 8, 1948 in Portsmouth, Ohio to the late Stewart F. and Florence (Seum) Spriggs Sr.
Larry retired from Oakland Nursery after 18 years. He had a passion for landscaping, he always had a beautiful yard. He enjoyed camping, fishing, shopping at Goodwill for unique items, watching Ohio State football, wrestling and Christmas movies on tv, listening to Christian music and most of all being with family.
Survived by his wife of 31 years, Sharon L. Spriggs and six children, Kathy (Richard) Sowers, Sherri (Richard Lemaster) Spriggs, Christopher (Amy) Justice, Larry (Michelle) and Sarah Spriggs; six grandchildren, Kayla, Katelyn, Kenyan, Emma, Benjamin and Logan; and one great-grandchild, Tanner, soon to be born; siblings, Frank (Beverly) Spriggs, Rita Jackson, George Spriggs, Florence Lewis, Elvis (Lisa) and Elvin Spriggs; in-laws, Thomas Smathers, Mary (Jeff) Shivener, and Karen (Mark) McMahon; many nieces and nephews; and greatly loved by Reverend William T. Garren.
In addition to his parents, preceded in death, by two sisters, Irma Tackett and Virginia Stevens; one brother, Stewart Spriggs Jr.; son, Larry Leroy "Baby Joe" Spriggs Jr.; in-laws, Farris (Mary) Smathers.
Special thanks to Ohio Health Hospice and Karen McMahon for taking such good care of him.
Friends may call on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. with funeral services being held on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 1 p.m. with Pastor Steve Moore officiating.
Burial will be in Fernwood Cemetery, Lockbourne, Ohio.
Arrangements were completed by the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville.
Online condolences may be made at www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Circleville Herald from Jun. 24 to Jun. 27, 2020.