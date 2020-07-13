1/
Larry M. Adkins
Larry M. Adkins, 76, of Circleville, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly at home Saturday, July 11, 2020.
He was born on May 20, 1944 in Lynchburg, Ohio (Brown County) to the late Macel and Mavis (Neal) Adkins.
Larry was a graduate of Teays Valley Class of 1963, then entered the military and served four years in the U.S. Marine Corp. He continued service for over 27 years in the Ohio Air National Guard, retiring as a Chief Master Sergeant. Most recently, he worked for Tractor Supply assembling various types of equipment and enjoyed cutting firewood for campers at Lakeside Resort Park, where he was known as the "Woodman".
He was also preceded in death a son, Larry Michael; brother, Larry Dale; and brother-in-law, Gary Evans.
Survived by his wife of 32 years, Carol J. (Scurlock) Adkins; daughters, Missy Adkins, of South Bloomfield, Angela Davoll, of Hilliard, Lisa (James) Rhoades, of Circleville, and Jenny (Mica) Ballard, of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Alycian Adkins, Jonathan and Abigail Davoll, Lindsey and Jessica Rhoades, and Jenica Ballard; sisters and brother, Janice McCombs of LaGrange, Ohio, Susan Dulin of Alabama, Shirley Evans, of Amanda, and Johnny (Juanita) Adkins, of Circleville; numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 16 in Harrison Township Cemetery, South Bloomfield with Pastor E. Wayne Green officiating.
Arrangements and care of family by the Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, Ashville 43103.
The family request in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) 100 West Old Wilson Bridge Road #118, Worthington, Ohio 43085.
Online condolences to olivercheekfuneralhome.com.



Published in Circleville Herald from Jul. 13 to Jul. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home
420 Main St W
Ashville, OH 43103
(740) 983-6414
