Larry Pennington, 76, of Circleville, passed away March 4.

He was born on October 3, 1942 in Whisler to Willard and Dorthy (Gatwood) Pennington.

He was retired from Purina Mills with 30 years of service.

Larry was a member of VFW Post 3331 and Eagles 685.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his daughter, Diana Pennington and brothe,r Jim Pennington.

He is survived by his children, Larry (Debbie) and Brian Pennington and Samantha (Joe) Hoselton; grandchildren, Brittany, Connor, Cole, Corie, Joseph, Matthew, Devon, Shelby, Landon, Destiny, Carrie Lynn and Scottie; many great grandchildren; brother, Dave Pennington; sister, Joyce Hupp; and by several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 9 at 11:30 a.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville, with burial to follow in Hallsville Cemetery.

Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service at 11:30 a.m.