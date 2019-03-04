Laura L. Elsea, age 52, of King Graves Road, Fowler, Ohio, passed away Thursday evening February 28 at her home after a brief illness.

She was born in Lima, Ohio on January 28, 1967 to William B. and Marjorie A. (Kolozsi) George.

Laura was a 1985 graduate of Bishop Watterson High School and received her degree in education in 1989 from Ohio State University. She was an elementary teacher for many years and had most recently been employed by Buckeye Online School For Success. For Laura, teaching wasn't just a job, it was her way of life and she touched the lives of many people.

She was a member of First Baptist Church, Greenville, Pa., where she helped in the nursery and had been active with the visitation committee.

Laura had a passion for quilting, cross stitching, knitting, gardening and cooking. She served as a volunteer for the Optimist Club in Hartford and at the A.W.L. Animal Shelter in Vienna.

On March 18, 1989 she married Thomas "Bart" Elsea, he survives. Also surviving are three sons: Brock T. Elsea and his wife Shelby of Cortland, Troy W. Elsea and his fiancee Victoria Mathia of Niles, and Braden R. Elsea of Fowler; her mother, Marjorie A. George of Fowler; a sister, Holly L. Frantz and her husband Eric of Vienna; and her granddaughter, Brylee Rose Elsea.

She is preceded in death by her father.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 9in First Baptist Church, 60 Shenango St. Greenville, Pa., with Rev. David Cox, pastor of the church, officiating. There will be no calling hours.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America, 375 Kings Highway, North Cherry Hill, NJ 08034.

Visitors are welcome to sign the online guest book at www.loutzenhiserfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. 366-368 S. Main St., Greenville, Pa. Published in Circleville Herald on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary