Lavina A. Russell, age 100, passed away and into the arms of her God and Lord Savior Jesus Christ in Circleville, Ohio surrounded by her loved ones.

She was born June 19, 1918 to Elmer T. Pugh and Laura A. Miller Pugh in New Holland and was raised in nearby Atlanta.

Lavina is preceded in death by husbands, Robert Carl Long and Ray L. Russell; sons, James E. Long and Carl Eugene Long; and granddaughter, Patty Jean Long Streets.

She is survived by children, Robert Max (Elaine) Long, Carlon Neal (Linda) Long, Sandra Long (Kenneth) Henn; daughter-in-law Elizabeth Long; grandchildren Jennifer Long, Susan Long, Michael Long, Lorna Bihary, Carla Summerville, Christie Cazes, Aaron Long and Kenneth E. Henn III; 14 great grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren.

Lavina was a member of Circleville First Baptist and Pickaway County Senior Center enjoying many trips with friends there. Lavina was a loving mother and loyal friend with a wonderful sense of humor. She loved people and they her, and will be missed by many.

Funeral services will be held Monday, April 15, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville ,with Pastor Billy Barbo officiating. Burial will follow in Springlawn Cemetery.

Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from 11-1. Memorial contributions are suggested to Brown Memorial or Circleville First Baptist Church.